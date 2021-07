Armenian Grandmaster Haik Martirosyan has left Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan out of the World Cup.

Martirosyan beat Mamedyarov 1.5-0.5 in a tie-break.

The Armenian is set to face Croatian Ante Brkic in Round 4.

And it's official – Shakhriyar Mamedyarov is out of the World Cup, eliminated by Haik Martirosyan. #FIDEWorldCup pic.twitter.com/xF0A2qmuxI — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) July 20, 2021

The 2021 FIDE World Cup is a 206-player knockout taking place in Krasnaya Polyana, near Sochi, Russia from July 12 to August 6. The prize fund is almost $1.9m, with $110,000 for the winner, while the finalists also qualify for the 2022 Candidates Tournament.