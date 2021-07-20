Deeply worrying developments continue on Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, said in a Twitter post.

“Reiterate our call for restraint and separation of forces and constructive engagement on border issues before new casualties are registered,” he added.

Toivo Klaar stressed that “the EU stands ready to assist the sides.”

The comments come after the periodic provocations by Azerbaijan on Yeraskh section of the shared border.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Azerbaijani forces fired the Armenian positions in the area until 2 am on June 20. The head of community was wounded in the shooting.