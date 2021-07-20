Azerbaijani forces use mortars as they shell Armenian positions located in Yeraskh section of the border

In the evening of July 19, starting from 18:40, the Azerbaijani armed forces shelled the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border for several hours using firearms of different calibers, the Ministry of Defense reports.

According to the Ministry, grenade launchers were used regularly. The situation remains tense as of 23:00.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia warns once again that any border provocation will face a harsh response, and the entire responsibility for the aggravation of the situation falls on the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan.