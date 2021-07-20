At a meeting with Aliyev, Putin stresses the importance of “compromise solutions”

At a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of mutual concessions.

“Resolving the situation in the region remains one of the most important issues,” Putin said as he welcomed Aliyev in the Kremlin.

“The compromise decisions are always the most difficult ones, but if we want – and we all want – settlement, then we must follow this path. Until now, we have been able to do this,” the Russian President said.

Ilham Aliyev, in turn, expressed gratitude to Vladimir Putin for his personal participation in solving very important and sensitive issues in post-war period.