Armenian President to attend opening of Olympic Games in Tokyo, meet the Emperor of Japan

President Armen Sarkissian will pay a working visit to Japan. Along with a number of heads of state, the President of Armenia will attend the official opening ceremony of the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. He will also take part in the official reception organized by the Emperor of Japan Naruhito at the Imperial Palace and will have a talk with the Emperor.

Within the framework of the visit, President Sarkissian is scheduled to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, during which issues related to the deepening of Armenian-Japanese relations and the bilateral agenda will be discussed.

The President will also meet with the heads of a number of well-known technology companies and businessmen to discuss the possibilities of Armenian-Japanese cooperation, and visit scientific and educational institutions.

On his way to Tokyo, President Sarkissian is expected to meet with the leadership of the State of Qatar in Doha, to discuss issues related to the expansion of Armenian-Qatari cooperation and investment opportunities.