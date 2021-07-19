Roberk Kocharyan will not take up the parliamentary mandate

Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan will not take up his parliamentary mandate. Representative of the Armenia Alliance Aram Vardevanyan submitted a relevant application to the Central Electoral Commission today.

“I have been a member of Parliaments of both Armenia and Artsakh, but I have always been a man of executive power due to my character. I am convinced that now it is better to give way to my teammates, each of whom, I am sure, will become a good deputy,” Kocharyan said in a statement.

“With this step, I also express my consent to thousands of my teammates, who conveyed to me the opinion that after the positions of the President of the Artsakh Republic and the Republic of Armenia I should not be tempted by the mandate of a deputy. After all, people voted for me as the candidate for the Prime Minister of the Alliance,” he added.



“At the same time, I consider it necessary to emphasize that my refusal to go to the National Assembly does not mean leaving the struggle. The faction is the presence of the Alliance in the National Assembly, and I continue to be the leader of the Alliance and will contribute to our expected victories through daily consistent work,” the second President said.