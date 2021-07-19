New Italian book presents Armenian history and culture from antiquity to the present day

The book “The journey to Armenia: From antiquity to the present day” has been published, the Armenian Embassy in Italy informs.

Authored by Aldo Ferrari, Sona Haroutyunian and Paolo Lucca, the book can be downloaded here.

The volume collects essays by scholars from different backgrounds dedicated to the narratives that visitors, merchants, missionaries and travelers from various eras and origins have dedicated to Armenia, its history, its culture.

Through the analysis of primary sources and unpublished documents, the theme of the trip to Armenia is addressed from a historical, historical-artistic, religious, philological and literary perspective, covering a period of almost a thousand years.