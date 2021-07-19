Directions of future Armenian-Russian military cooperation discussed in Yerevan

The results of staff negotiations between the Armed Forces of Armenia and Russia have been summed up, the Armenian Ministry of Defense informs.

The delegation led by the Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Sergey Istrakov, who paid a five-day visit to Armenia, presented the results of the talks and pointed out the future steps to be taken.

Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan thanked the delegation of the Russian Armed Forces for close cooperation. The further directions of the Armenian-Russian bilateral military cooperation were discussed, a memorandum of cooperation was signed.