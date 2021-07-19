Armenia’s President congratulates Angela Merkel on birthday

President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated German Chancellor Angela Markel on birthday.

The President hailed Merkel’s significant contribution to the strengthening of the Armenian-German relations and the expansion of cooperation in various spheres.

“I greatly value the bilateral relations based on mutual trust, I am sure that they will contribute to the continuous development and deepening of cooperation between the two countries,” the President said.

“I warmly remember our meetings in Yerevan and Berlin, as a result of which the consistent implementation of the agreements reached will give a new quality to the Armenian-German partnership for the benefit of our peoples,” he