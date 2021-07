Armenian boxers Koryun Soghomnyan, Hovhannes Bachkov and Arman Darchinyan left for Japan last night along with coaches.

Hovhannes Bachkov (63 kg) will be the first of our boxers to enter the ring at the Olympic Games. According to the schedule, his first competition day is July 25.

Koryun Soghomonyan and Arman Darchinyan will have their first fights on July 26