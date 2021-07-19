131 080 vaccinations carried out in Armenia

As of July 18, 131 080 vaccinations were carried out in Armenia, the Ministry of Health reports.

According to the Ministry, 94 560 people received the first doze, while 36 520 people have already received the second shot. .

Vaccinations with AstraZeneka, Sputnik-V, CoronaVac are available to all aged 18 or over on voluntary basis.

Vaccinations are carried out in primary health care organizations every day, including weekends. On Saturday and Sunday the institutions work from 10:00 to 16:00.

Foreign nationals can also be vaccinated. Vaccinations are free.