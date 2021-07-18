Nikol Pashinyan, Noubar Afeyan discuss future programs aimed at the development of Armenia

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted Nubar Afeyan, Founder and Executive Director of Flagship Pioneering and Moderna Therapeutics, co-founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.

Nikol Pashinyan greeted Mr. Afeyan and noted. “Dear Mr. Afeyan, I am glad to see you. Last time we met before COVID, right? I must mention that many events have taken place in the world, in our region and in our homeland.”

“We were very excited to see your contribution to the fight against the coronavirus, and we were very pleased with the success that you and your company have had in this area,” Pashinyan added.

“We believe that the situation connected with the coronavirus is currently manageable, the experience we have gained has taught us a lot. We are now trying to vaccinate as many of our citizens as possible,” the acting PM noted.

Nikol Pashinyan said he expects to hear from Mr. Afeyan’s opinion and predictions regarding the future behavior of the coronavirus and to what extent the emergence of vaccines will help to resolve the issue, to what extent it is already in the manageable phase and what are the unpredictable challenges..

“Of course, we have previously discussed issues related to our national agenda and Armenia’s development prospects. I am sure that we will discuss those topics today as well,” he noted.

Nubar Afeyan, in turn, congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on the success of the elections, and hailed the fact that the nation, the country was able to continue the tradition of fair, exemplary elections, which was approved.

“This is a very good sign for our future,” he noted.

“I know that there are many problems for both the country and the nation due to the crises of the last year. I hope we can talk about different approaches to the future, i.e. how to try to be able to make the future brighter and more effective by working together,” Noubar Afeyan said.

Nikol Pashinyan and Nubar Afeyan discussed issues related to the national agenda, the programs of the Armenian Government, the joint programs aimed at the development of Armenia.