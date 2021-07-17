EU stands ready to support Armenia in achieving its priorities: Nikol Pashinyan and Charles Michel meet in Yerevan

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted a delegation led by European Council President Charles Michel, who arrived in Armenia on a working visit.

Nikol Pashinyan welcomed the visit of the President of the Council of Europe to our country, noting that this is their second meeting in the last month and a half, which testifies to the dynamic development of Armenia-EU relations. The Acting Prime Minister praised the decision of the EU to provide a 2.6 billion euro investment package to Armenia, noting that it will be a new impetus for the active implementation of the democratic reform agenda in our country, as well as the development of the economy and infrastructure. Nikol Pashinyan added that the Armenian government is currently working with EU partners to develop an agenda for the planned programs and implement them effectively.

The Acting Prime Minister referred to the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, reaffirming his proposal made at the latest Security Council meeting to resolve it peacefully. Nikol Pashinyan underscored the fact that the Azerbaijani authorities have recently intensified their aggressive rhetoric, which gives grounds to think that Azerbaijan is not ready to fulfill its obligations under the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, including the return of all Armenian captives and hostages, as well as taking steps to unblock communications.

Charles Michel noted that the EU wants to be more actively involved in stabilizing the region. The President of the European Council stressed that the 2.6 billion euro assistance package for Armenia is aimed at the implementation of deep reforms, as well as the economic development of the country. He noted that Armenia has a wide potential for the implementation of the package of measures envisaged by the package, and the EU is ready to provide technical assistance in the issue. The EU stands ready to support your country in meeting its priorities,” said Charles Michel.

Nikol Pashinyan and Charles Michel attached importance to the statement of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs of April 13, 2021, the principles outlined in it, we should serve as a basis for full and complete settlement of the conflict, including the final clarification of the status of Nagorno Karabakh. The interlocutors stressed the importance of resuming the talks as soon as possible and establishing a dialogue between the parties to the conflict.

Charles Michel emphasized the need to ensure the return of prisoners of war, to refrain from aggressive rhetoric, to unblock the regional communication routes. He stressed that the EU, in turn, is ready to promote dialogue on delimitation and demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Nikol Pashinyan praised the efforts of the international community to protect the Armenian historical and cultural heritage of Nagorno Karabakh, adding that the Azerbaijani side has already destroyed and desecrated many Armenian cultural monuments.

In this context, Charles Michel stressed the need for an active role of UNESCO.

At the end of the meeting Nikol Pashinyan thanked the President of the European Council for the great continuous attention paid to Armenia and the region.