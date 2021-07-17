Armenian President offers condolences to German counterpart over deadly floods

President Armen Sarkissian has offered condolences to the President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier over the deaths and devastations caused by heavy floods.

President Sarkissian expressed condolences and solidarity to President Steinmeier and the friendly people of Germany, wished endurance and spiritual strength to the relatives of the victims and speedy recovery to the injured.

Over 130 people have died in western Germany, as thousands of emergency workers continue rescue and repair efforts throughout the region.