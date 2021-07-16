Wanderlust: British travel magazine spotlights Armenia

The British Wanderlust travel magazine has dedicated a special section on its website to Armenia. The website will introduce tourists to Armenia and will be updated regularly.

The magazine’s editor-in-chief is currently in Armenia with his colleague at the invitation of the Tourism Committee to discover what he considers to be a little-known, mysterious country with all the prerequisites – rich history – culture, delicious cuisine, warm and hospitable people, which could become one of the most attractive travel destinations for British tourists.

The further expansion of the cooperation will give an opportunity to discover Armenia from different perspectives, to make it recognizable for the loyal subscribers of the magazine, the travel companies, the visitors of the website, the Tourism Committee says.

Wanderlust travel magazine especially targets travelers from Great Britain, USA, Canada, Gulf countries, who choose unusual, little-known destinations. Its website has 1,500,000 monthly visitors.