Teenager to fly into space with Jeff Bezos

An 18-year-old is to become the youngest person to fly to space when he joins Jeff Bezos on the first human flight by his space company on 20 July, the BBC reports.

Oliver Daemen will fly in place of an anonymous $28m winning bidder of a public auction.

The winner of the auction could not fly on the mission “due to scheduling conflicts”, Mr Bezos’ space venture Blue Origin said.

The teenager is the son of Somerset Capital Partners CEO Joes Daemen.

Mr Daemen had secured a seat on the second flight but was moved up to the first when the winning bidder pulled out, Blue Origin said. He then chose to instead fly his son, who is a physics student.

He will join 82-year-old Wally Funk, who will become the oldest ever person in space. Mr Bezos and his brother Mark will make up the rest of the passengers on the New Shepard rocket.