President of the European Council Charles Michel arrives in Armenia

Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan welcomed European Council President Charles Michel at Zvartnots Airport.

The President of the European Council has arrived in Armenia for a two-day visit.

Within the framework of the visit Charles Michel will meet with the acting Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. After the meeting, Nikol Pashinyan and Charles Michel will make statements to the media summarizing the talks.

The President of the European Council will also meet with the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sargsyan, visit the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.