EU’s Charles Michel to meet with Armenian President, acting PM

On July 16, Charles Michel, the President of the European Council will arrive in Armenia on a two-day visit. As part of the visit, Charles Michel will meet with Acting Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. Following the meeting, Nikol Pashinyan and Charles Michel will deliver statements to the media summarizing the talks.

The President of the European Council will also meet with the President of the Republic of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian. He will visit the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.