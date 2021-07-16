Levon Aronian withdraws from FIDE World Cup 2021

Armenian GM Levon Aronian has withdrawn from the FIDE World Cup 2021

“Having a high fever and tonsillitis, despite my great desire to play, I have to be rational and put mine, and the health of other players first,” Aronian said in a Facebook post.

“I want to personally thank the FIDE President Mr. Dvorkovich for taking all possible actions to help me in any issues I got. Please take care of yourself, and hopefully the tournament will continue without any misfortunes. I promise to get healthy soon and come back to the magical world of 64 squares!” Aronian wrote.