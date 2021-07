Armenia’s acting PM receives Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Sergey Istrakov.

Nikol Pashinyan praised the Armenian-Russian cooperation in the field of defense, security, and attached importance to further effective cooperation.

The interlocutors discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the agenda of cooperation between the two countries’ headquarters, as well as issues related to regional security.