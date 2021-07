US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez has presses USAID Administrator Samantha Power to explain the Biden Administration’s very low humanitarian aid request for Armenia.

“I’m concerned that with what happened in Armenia, I mean Azerbaijan and Turkey’s aggression against Armenia that the request doesn’t meet the humanitarian challenge that exists with the exodus of people that have had to flee to Armenia. It looks so law. So, I want to follow up with you on that issue.