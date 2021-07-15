Rep. Schiff secures $𝟗𝟓𝟎,𝟎𝟎𝟎 for construction of Armenian American Museum in 2022 government funding bill

The 2022 federal government funding bill includes $𝟗𝟓𝟎,𝟎𝟎𝟎 to support the construction and development of the Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) informs.

This funding will make the federal government a partner with state and local government and the private sector in building this important cultural institution. It’s an honor to work alongside my Armenian-American constituents for recognition and justice, and with these funds, we can help ensure that your stories of hope in the face of hardship, of perseverance, and of new beginnings are told for generations to come.

Rep. Adam Schiff announced that more than $7.7 million for community projects he championed will be included in the fiscal year 2022 federal government funding legislation. When passed through Congress, the funding will support ten local health, housing, education, and cultural programs throughout the 28th District.

“It is an honor to fight for our community and the resources needed to bring lasting benefits to the people of California’s 28th Congressional District,” said Schiff. “These projects will deliver lifesaving health services, emergency housing, support for small businesses, and public safety investments that will do so much to enhance safety and the quality of life throughout our communities. I’m thrilled they will be included in the government funding bills, and look forward to their passage.”

The community projects included:

$1.6 million for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to purchase new equipment enabling advanced diagnosis and personalized care for children with complex conditions such as autism and developmental disorders, as well as rapid diagnosis of rare genetic disorders in newborns.

$1 million for the Thai Community Development Center to support construction and startup costs for the Thai Town Marketplace in East Hollywood, which provides a low-cost entry point for low-income members of the community to start a business.

$975,000 for Los Angeles City College to provide resources such as food aid, housing assistance, health services, course supplies, transportation, and tutoring for 500 students through LACC’s Basic Needs project.

$950,000 for the Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California to support ongoing construction and the development of the museum’s permanent exhibition and programming.

$880,546 for Covenant House California to establish 16 new beds, serving an estimated 64 youth annually, at CHC’s Safe Haven emergency housing program for youth experiencing homelessness.

$775,000 for the Los Angeles LGBT Center to support the construction of a Federally Qualified Health Center, which would provide expanded testing, treatment, and prevention services to address HIV and sexually transmitted diseases in Los Angeles County.

$700,000 for the City of Glendale Verdugo Regional Crime Laboratory to purchase equipment and supplies for evidence processing and forensic testing.

$350,000 for Para Los Niños to hire two additional mental health counselors, purchase medical telehealth technology, and cover organizational overhead.

$250,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley to renovate their new main clubhouse, allowing them to triple their capacity.

$225,000 for the City of Burbank’s Fire Department to replace its water tender, allowing it to provide enhanced fire suppression resources to regional, urban, and wildland firefighting needs in the foothills communities.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the museum was held at the Glendale Central Park on Sunday.

The museum is a world-class cultural and educational center with permanent exhibits on Armenian heritage, culture and history as well as the Armenian-American experience, according to Executive Director Shant Sahakian.

The museum and cultural center will feature a learning center with classes and courses available to the public, an auditorium to host panel discussions, seminars and musical and dance performances and even a demonstration kitchen.

Plans to create the museum were discussed years ago; construction begins July 2021. The museum is targeted to open in the summer of 2024.