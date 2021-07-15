Charles Aznavour documentary hits the screens in the Netherlands

The documentary “Aznavour, Le Regard de Charles” (Charles by Aznavour) was screened at the Eye Film Museum in Amsterdam on July 14.

The event was organized at the initiative of the Alliance Francaise center and the support of teh Armenian Embassy in the Netherlands.

The Embassy’s Second Secretary David Mirzakhanyan was present at the screening.

The film about the life of the legendary Charles Aznavour was shot on the basis of archive videos taken by Aznavour himself.

The film will be screened in cinemas in the Netherlands from July 15.