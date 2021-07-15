Champions League: Armenia’s Alashkert through to second qualifying round

Armenian champion Alashkert is through to the second qualifying round of UEFA Champions League after beating Connah’s Quay Nomads (Wales) 1-0 at home.

The Welsh champions were held to a 2-2 draw at home in the first leg.

But they travelled to Armenia with a squad of 15, with seven players who played in the first leg unavailable.

Jamie Mullan and Jordan Davies had great chances in normal time for Nomads, but it was Vincent Bezecourt who struck an 112th-minute winner.

Alashkert goalkeeper David Yurchenko had been the home side’s hero in normal time, first saving Mullan’s curling effort before an even better stop in a one-on-one with Davies.