Baku’s statements on “Zangezur corridor” aimed at preventing unblocking of regional communication routes – Pashinyan

Azerbaijan’s incomprehensible statements about the so-called “Zangezur corridor” have nothing to do with the work of the trilateral working group co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government sitting today.

Most importantly, he said, they have nothing to do with the content of the January 11th trilateral statement, which provides explanation on how Point 9 of the trilateral statement of November 9 [unblocking of transport communication routes] should be implemented.

“My assessment is unequivocal. Azerbaijani is making statements about the corridor to disrupt the activity of the trilateral working group and prevent unblocking of reginal communications. Why? Because Azerbaijan seeks to continue the policy of blockade of Armenia which has been in place for about 30 years,” the acting PM said.

He added that Armenia continues to work with international partners, particularly the Russian Federation to reach unblocking of communication routes, i.e. lifting the blockade of the Republic of Armenia.