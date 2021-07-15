Armenia denies shooting at Azerbaijani positions

The Armenian side has denied shooting at Azerbaijani positions.

The Armenian Defense Ministry says Azerbaijan has started spreading misinformation on daily basis.

In particular, the Ministry of Defense of that country issued a statement today, claiming that on July 15, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire from the military bases of Gegharkunik region in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions.

“The information does not correspond to reality. The Armenian Armed Forces did not violate the ceasefire regime. Armenian units, if necessary, carry out actions only to counter the enemy,” the Defense Ministry said.