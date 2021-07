Contact lost with soldier and driver, Armenia MoD says

The Armenian Ministry of Defense says contact was lost with a soldier and driver of a military unit located in the southeastern direction.

The Ministry says the two were carrying out service duties at dawn in foggy conditions today.

The rescue operations were immediately launched but have not produced results yet.

With the mediation of the Russian side, the parties are discussing the possibility of A. Truzyan and A. Nalbandyan having crossed to the Azerbaijani side.

Both were without weapons.