Artsakh Army denies shooting at Azerbaijani positions on the outskirts of Shushi

Artsakh’s Defense Army has refuted the information disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that the units of the Defense Army opened fire from machine guns and rifles at the Azerbaijani positions on the outskirts of Shushi on July 13 at 21:34-21:45.

“Adhering to the agreements reached, the Defense Army units continue to pursue the ceasefire, and refrain from destabilizing actions,” the Defense Army said in a statement.

Artsakh’s Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan said on the eve the Azerbaijani side fired shots in the air, but added there had been no target shooting. The Artsakh forces forces took appropriate precautionary measures to stop the firing.