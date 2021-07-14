Armenian serviceman killed as Azerbaijan undertakes fresh provocation on the border

An Armenian servicemen has been killed in an exchange of fire with the Azerbaijani side.

The Ministry of Defense reports that an incident was registered in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on July 14 at around 10:30 am. The units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces tried to carry out fortification works using engineering equipment in order to advance the military positions.



After the counter-actions of the Armenian side aimed at stopping the mentioned works, the Azerbaijani servicemen opened fire in the direction of the Armenian positions. A serviceman of the RA Armed Forces received a fatal gunshot wound as a result of the exchange of fire. Losses are reported on the Azerbaijani side, as well.



The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia strongly condemns the fresh provocation of the Azerbaijani side, and warns that further attempts will face a harsh response.

“The entire responsibility for further aggravation of the situation lies with the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan,” the Ministry said.