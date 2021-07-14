Armenian President visits French Embassy on Bastille Day

President Armen Sarkissian visited the French Embassy in Armenia on the occasion of the National Day of France.

The President congratulated Ambassador Jonathan Lacotte and the friendly people of France, wishing them success and continuous development.

President Sarkissian and Ambassador Lacotte discussed the development of the warm Armenian-French relations and the promising directions of cooperation. They also exchanged views on the post-war situation and regional issues.

The French National Day is the anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille on 14 July 1789, a major event of the French Revolution.