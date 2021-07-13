Greek public outraged by Ambassador’s visit to occupied regions of Artsakh

The Greek public are outraged that Ambassador Nikos Piperigos joined the propaganda tour to the occupied territories of Artsakh organised by the Azerbaijani regime, Greek City Times reports.

Piperigos was joined by the chargé d’Affaires of Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Brazil, China, Afghanistan, Algeria, Palestine, Georgia, Croatia, Jordan, Israel, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, Colombia, Korea, Qatar, Latvia, Hungary, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Poland, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Ukraine, Japan, Greece, Belgium, UAE, Chile, Estonia, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Libya, Romania, Slovakia, Sudan, and Venezuela, as well as representatives of the World Health Organization and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Azerbaijan.

Ambassadors of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries – the U.S., Russian and France – refused to join the tour.

According to Greek City Times, Ambassador Piperigos has not responded to any requests for answers made by social media users. It says the Greek Foreign Ministry did not respond to questions at the time of publication.