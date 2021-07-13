Artsakh reports shooting near Shushi

Shooting has been reported near Shushi, Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan informs. The Ombudsman says he has contacted the authorized bodies to find out the circumstances of the incident.

“I was informed that shots were fired from firearms into the air, but there was no targeted shooting. Our armed forces took appropriate precautionary measures, as a result of which the firing from the Azerbaijani side ceased,” the Ombudsman says.

According to him, no consequences have been reported.