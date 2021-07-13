Home | All news | Politics | Acting PM chairs meeting of the Security Council PoliticsTop Acting PM chairs meeting of the Security Council Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email July 13, 2021, 15:32 Less than a minute Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a meeting of the National Security Council, the Government’s press office reported. The press service did not provide any further details. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email July 13, 2021, 15:32 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print