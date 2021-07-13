PoliticsTop

Acting PM chairs meeting of the Security Council

Siranush Ghazanchyan July 13, 2021, 15:32
Less than a minute

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a meeting of the National Security Council, the Government’s press office reported.

The press service did not provide any further details.

