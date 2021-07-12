UAE residents travel to Georgia and Armenia for Eid Al Adha holidays

UAE residents are flying out to Georgia, Armenia and Serbia during the upcoming six-day Eid break, with these countries taking full advantage of travelers’ need to have quarantine-free stays, Gulf News reports.

Some of the tour packages to these destinations are sold out, according to travel industry sources, with the offered rates being another major pull.

The UAE has declared that the Eid Al Adha and Arafat day holidays for ministries and federal entities will be from July 19 to July 22. Plus with the weekend added on, airlines are hopeful that a sizeable number of UAE residents will be heading for their first proper summer break since 2019.