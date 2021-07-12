Residents of Armenia now exempt from entry ban to Sweden

As of Monday, 12 July the entry ban to Sweden will be lifted entirely for all residents in Armenia due to the improved pandemic situation, the Embassy of Sweden to Armenia reports.

This means that any person who can confirm residence in Armenia can apply for a Schengen-visa for all purposes listed in the Visa Code.

Residents of Armenia can apply for a visa through the nearest Swedish Embassy that issue visas. Residents of Armenia can hand in visa applications, for example, with the Swedish Embassy in Moscow, by contacting one of VFS Global offices in Russia to book an appointment.

The Embassy of Sweden in Yerevan does not issue visas or process any applications for visas.