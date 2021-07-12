One serviceman killed, five injured in road accident – Armenia MoD

One serviceman was killed, five were injured in a road accident on July 10, the Ministry of Defense reports.

A contract serviceman, in his Opel Astra car, collided with a UAZ Patriot vehicle, also belonging to the Minister of Defense, as a result of which the latter overturned.

Six contract servicemen were hospitalized with various injuries as a result of the car accident. Grigor Garnik Harutyunyan died on the way to the hospital.

A preliminary investigation is under way.



The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia shares the grief of the loss, expresses deep condolences and support to the serviceman’s family, relatives and friends.