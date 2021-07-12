SportTop

British, Italian Ambassadors watching Euro-2020 final in Yerevan

British Ambassador John Gallagher and Italian Ambassador Alfonso Di Rizzo joined by Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Karen Giloyan and UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp are watching the match at the English park in Yerevan.

