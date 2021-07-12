British, Italian Ambassadors watching Euro-2020 final in Yerevan

British Ambassador John Gallagher and Italian Ambassador Alfonso Di Rizzo joined by Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Karen Giloyan and UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp are watching the match at the English park in Yerevan.
Related Articles
Italy beat England on penalties to win Euro-2020
July 12, 2021, 01:54
Alen Margaryan posthumously named Hero of Artsakh
July 11, 2021, 23:09
Iran, Armenia relations are long-standing, envoy says
July 11, 2021, 22:50
Magnitude 3 earthquake registered in Armenia’s Shirak province
July 11, 2021, 15:51
Water cannons join Vardavar celebrations in Yerevan (photos)
July 11, 2021, 15:19
UK Parliament to debate bill on Armenian Genocide recognition in December
July 11, 2021, 14:42
Check AlsoClose
-
Tiny Armenia is surprisingly good – The TravelJuly 11, 2021, 13:06