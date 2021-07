Armenian referee Zaven Hovhannisyan will officiate the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round match between FC Valur (Iceland) and GNK Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia), the Armenian Football Federation informs.

The match will be will take place in Reykjavik on July 13.

Zaven Hovhannisyan will be assisted by Atom Sevgulyan and Mesrop Ghazaryan. Henrik Nalbandyan will be the fourth referee.