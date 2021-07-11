Water cannons join Vardavar celebrations in Yerevan (photos)

Thirty water cannons of the Waste Removal and Sanitary Cleaning institution of Yerevan Municipality joined the children and adults celebrating Vardavar in different parts of Yereva, the Municipality informs.



According to the calendar of the Armenian Apostolic Church, today is Vardavar – the Feast of Transfiguration of Our Lord Jesus Christ, one of the five main feasts of the Armenian Apostolic Orthodox Holy Church.

It commemorates the transformation or the “transfiguration” that came over Jesus while He was praying. Christ’s face shone like the sun and his clothes became a radiant and gleaming white. The Apostles Peter, James and John witnessed that event which occurred on a high mountain named Tabor.

The feast is celebrated 98 days following Easter. The Feast is also known by the common name of Vardavar. This day is associated with an old Armenian tradition of pouring water on one another. Some sources attribute the tradition as a remnant of an Armenian pre-Christian celebration.