Tiny Armenia is surprisingly good – The Travel

Armenia is quite a fascinating place and from its culture to its food, there’s something to love about this small country, Aaron Spray says in an article published by The Travel.

The author notes that while Armenia is a very small country that few people consider visiting, it traces its roots as one of the oldest countries in the world.

“It is one of the most rewarding countries in this world to visit. Its landscapes are mountainous and hilly. This country is tiny, but don’t underestimate the driving times, these roads are very very winding. The people here are some of the most welcoming in the world and they love tourists,” Aaron Spray writes.

He notes that the country is very safe, the crime is low and everyone will want to help you and make sure you enjoy their stunning country.

The author advises to climb the Cascade Complex, visit the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, the History Museum of Armenia and try the delicious traditional Armenian food.

“One of the riches parts of Armenian history and culture is their religion and extensive monasteries. While here be sure to visit these stunning complexes all over the country. It is not possible to understand Armenian tradition and culture without visiting these historical sites,” The Travel writes.

“Most of these monasteries are around 800 years old and most are still living monasteries today. Go at the right time and you can hear the monks and the priests chanting and singing. It is custom to buy candles, light them in the church and offer a prayer. Similar to neighboring Georgia, these monasteries are typically built on the most dramatic and spectacular of locations. Some of these must-see monasteries (but not all) include: Noravank Monastery, Goshavank Monastery Complex, Geghard Monastery (UNESCO Listed), Haghartsin Monastery Complex, Khor Virab Monastery, Tatev Monastery In the Far South,” Aaron Spray says.