EU Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi visits TUMO Labs Convergence Center in Yerevan

EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi visited the EU TUMO Convergence Center for Engineering and Applied Science – TUMO Labs, the delegation of the European Union in Armenia informs.

The Center is an innovation hub for cutting-edge technology education and industry collaboration.

With such initiatives, the EU empowers young people and aspiring entrepreneurs with skills and education which enable them to be productive participants in the knowledge economy and provide companies with a workforce which solves future problems and develops innovative solutions for Armenia and the world.