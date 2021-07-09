EconomicsTop

ALK Airlines to start direct flights between Eindhoven and Yerevan

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email July 9, 2021, 13:15
Less than a minute

Starting from July 23, 2021, ALK Airlines will launch weekly direct non-scheduled flights from Eindhoven, the Netherlands, to Yerevan, the Armenian Embassy in the Netherlands reports.

Tickets can be purchased through aviadrom.travel.

