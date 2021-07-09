Home | All news | Economics | ALK Airlines to start direct flights between Eindhoven and Yerevan EconomicsTop ALK Airlines to start direct flights between Eindhoven and Yerevan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email July 9, 2021, 13:15 Less than a minute Starting from July 23, 2021, ALK Airlines will launch weekly direct non-scheduled flights from Eindhoven, the Netherlands, to Yerevan, the Armenian Embassy in the Netherlands reports. Tickets can be purchased through aviadrom.travel. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email July 9, 2021, 13:15 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print