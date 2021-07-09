At least 52 people killed in overnight blaze at Bangladesh factory

A factory fire in Bangladesh has killed 52 people and injured 30 others, emergency services have said, the BBC reports.

The blaze broke out on Thursday night at Hashem Food and Beverage factory in Rupganj, an industrial town near the capital Dhaka.

Authorities told AP news agency the fire took hold because of chemicals and plastics stored inside the building.

A fire service official told the BBC that casualty numbers could rise as many workers were unaccounted for.

Before the incident, the six-storey factory manufactured fruit juices, noodles and sweet confectionary.

While many workers had left for the day when the fire started, it is believed that hundreds of people were still inside overnight.