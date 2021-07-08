Well wishes for the Pope: Vatican highlights Armenian Patriarch’s message

Pope Francis sent a tweet on Wednesday thanking people around the world for their kind messages and care regarding his health, as he continues his recovery at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital following his surgery.

The Pope writes in his tweet: “I am touched by the many caring messages received in these days. I thank everyone for their closeness and prayer.”

Among the many messages Pope Francis has received, the testimony of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of all Armenians, stands out, the Vatican said.

In a message yesterday he addressed his “Beloved brother in Christ,” assuring the Pope that, “We pray to the Heavenly Lord to guard and protect you in His mercy, granting you longevity and many fruitful years in your pontificate.”