Sergio Ramos joins Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain have announced Sergio Ramos has joined them on a two-year contract.

The World Cup-winning center-half has committed to terms at Parc des Princes through to 2023 after leaving Real Madrid as a free agent.

He is now 35 years of age, but will be looking to add to an enviable medal collection after linking up with the Ligue 1 giants.

Ramos has told his new club’s official website: “I am very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain. This is a big change in my life, a new challenge and it’s a day I will never forget.

“I am very proud to be a part of this ambitious project, to be a part of this squad with so many great players.

“Paris Saint-Germain is a club that has already proven itself at the highest level. I want to continue to grow and improve at Paris and help the team to win as many trophies as possible.”

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi added: “Today, Paris welcomes one of the greatest players of our era. We are delighted to announce that Sergio Ramos has joined us.

“Sergio is a complete footballer, one of the best defenders in the history of the game. He is a born competitor, a leader and a true professional. His vast experience and ambition is in perfect synergy with those of the club.

“I am proud to see him in a Paris Saint-Germain jersey and I know our supporters will reserve a fantastic welcome for him.”