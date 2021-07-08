Russian Defense Ministry delegation due in Armenia

Armenia’s acting Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov.

The interlocutors discussed the situation on the line of contact between the Armenian and border areas of Gegharkunik and Syunik regions, the ways to resolve it, as well as the course of the mission carried out by the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the Artsakh Republic.

Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Valery Gerasimov touched upon the agenda of the talks with the Russian Defense Ministry delegation arriving in Armenia in the coming days to discuss bilateral programs and actions aimed at deepening the Armenian-Russian military cooperation, as well as the process of large-scale reforms launched in the RA Armed Forces.