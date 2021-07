Euro 2020: England through to final after beating Denmark 2-1 in extra time

England have beaten Denmark 2-1 in extra time in the semi-final of Euro 2020 at Wembley to progress to their first major final in 55 years, Sky News reports.

Raheem Sterling was fouled in the box late in the first period of extra time, with the referee pointing to the spot.

Captain Harry Kane stepped up only to see his penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel, but the rebound fell kindly to him and he powered the ball home.

England saw out the final period of extra time to send Wembley into ecstasy.