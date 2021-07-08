Deeply shocked by the assassination: Armenia’s acting PM expresses solidarity with Haitian people

Deeply shocked and saddened by the assassination of the Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Twitter post.



“I wholeheartedly condemn this heinous act. In the face of this tragic situation, I express my solidarity with the Haitian people,” Pashinyan said.

Profondément choqué et attristé par l’assassinat du président haïtien @moisejovenell. Je condamne sans réserve cet acte odieux. Face à cette situation tragique, j’exprime ma solidarité au peuple haïtien. — Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) July 7, 2021

Four people suspected of assassinating Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse have been killed in a shootout with the security forces, police say.

Two others have been detained, while officers are still in combat with some remaining suspects in the nation’s capital Port-au-Prince.

“They will be killed or captured,” police chief Leon Charles said.

Photo: EPA

Mr Moïse, 53, was fatally shot and his wife was injured when attackers stormed their home early on Wednesday.

The unidentified gunmen entered the private residence in Port-au-Prince at 01:00 local time (05:00 GMT). Mr Moïse was killed, but First Lady Martine Moïse survived and has been flown to Florida where she is receiving treatment.

She is reported to be in a stable but critical condition.