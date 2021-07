A 3.1 magnitude quake was registered on Armenian-Georgian border, 12 km northeast of the village of Bavra in Shirak Province, the National Survey for Seismic Protection informs.

The quake measured 4 at the epicenter.

The earthquake was felt in the village of Bavra in Shirak province, the city of Alaverdi, the villages of Paghaghbyur and Akor in Lori province.