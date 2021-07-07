Italy beat Spain on penalties to reach Euro 2020 final, Eurosport reports.

Jorginho and Gianluigi Donarumma were the heroes as Italy beat Spain 4-2 on penalties to reach the final of Euro 2020.

Spain had much the better of a throbbing first half, dominating possession and creating chances. But, yet again, the absence of a proper striker hampered them, with Mikel Oyarzabal and Dani Olmo both missing presentable chances.



Italy, though, were also dangerous on the odd occasion they could attack, and came close to scoring on the stroke of half-time when good play from Lorenzo Insigne allowed Emerson to fire a shot that clipped the top of the bar.

The pace intensified after half-time, again Spain settling it. But after 60 minutes, Chiesa curled home a beautiful finish at the end of a counter that looked likely to be the winner. Spain, though, kept at it, and with 10 minutes remaining, Morata, on as sub, played a gorgeous one-two with Dani Olmo to stroke home an expert’s finish.

Spain pushed hard for the winner in the closing stages, but Italy held firm to earn the game the additional thirty minutes it merited, ad in extra-time, the pattern continued. Having found it hard to get on the ball when fresh, Italy struggled even harder when exhausted, looking far less threatening on the break. Spain, though, could not break them down and tired too, so to penalties we went.Both countries missed their opening penalties but went perfect until Morata saw his effort saved by Donnarumma for Spain’s fourth and Jorginho calmly converted to send Italy through to the final.